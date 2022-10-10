Sara feeling at home at Norwich after summer move

Interview

Gabriel Sara netted his first Norwich City goal during their 3-2 loss against Preston. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Gabriel Sara believes he has adapted to the rigours of the Championship as he pushes for a consistent run of games at Norwich City.

The 23-year-old scored his first Canaries goal in their 3-2 defeat to Preston, impressing in a cameo from the bench after replacing Sam Byram at half-time.

Sara timed his run to perfection to latch onto Teemu Pukki's low cross to equalise in the second half before Troy Parrott's deflected cross beat Tim Krul at the near post to secure the win for Preston.

The next task for the £6million summer signing will be about achieving consistency in his performances after getting familiar with the physicality in England.

After a spell of adaptation following his move from Sao Paulo, Sara is now hitting his stride at Carrow Road.

“I’m really enjoying myself. I love the city, the climate and I’m having a really good time," Sara said via his translator, Alan Rosling.

“The weather here is kind of similar. It’s quite intense here and there is quite a bit of rain.

“In comparison to Brazil, it is a lot more intense here, especially in regards to physicality. I think it is a more technical game in Brazil but both countries are very competitive."

The 23-year-old has been forced to be patient for his Norwich City opportunity having been in the process of recovering from an ankle injury when making the move to England.

City boss Dean Smith has employed a cautious approach to managing the Brazilian's load since he signed from Sao Paulo - with Sara having started only once this season, with the rest of his appearances coming from the bench.

Gabriel Sara is now targetting a consistent run of matches for Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

After netting his first club in their 3-2 defeat to Preston North End, Sara felt it was further proof that he is back to his top level.

“Obviously, I came back from an injury and I’ve been recovering," he said. "The group has been doing really well so I’ve had to be patient to get involved.

“I feel good. I feel 100pc. I hope I was able to demonstrate that today. I will try to continue to demonstrate as often as I can."