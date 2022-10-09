Frustrated Sara reflects on City's missed opportunity

Interview

Gabriel Sara was frustrated that his first Norwich City goal was unable to turn the tide in a 3-2 defeat to Preston North End on Saturday.

The Brazilian midfielder made a significant impact off the bench after replacing the injured Sam Byram at half time.

Sara offered a dynamism and athleticism that was previously lacking from City’s midfield set-up, displaying his qualities in an impressive cameo despite the loss.

A lot of excitement has surrounded Sara, who arrived at Carrow Road from Sao Paulo as the club’s first signing from South America after they ramped up their efforts in that region post Brexit. A fee that could exceed £10m has created a natural hype, with Sara undergoing a slow introduction to life in England.

After failing to seize an opportunity against West Brom last month, Sara has advanced his claims ahead of a run of games that includes trips to Watford, Sheffield United and Burnley.

The defeat was a setback after a run of nine unbeaten, with Preston inflicting City's first league defeat since August.

Dean Smith’s side squandered the opportunity to move to the summit of the Championship after Sheffield United were beaten by Alex Neil's Stoke.

Reflecting on the game, Sara felt Norwich squandered an opportunity to flip the game on its head after his goal restored parity in the second half, although Troy Parrott netted Preston’s third just four minutes later.

“Obviously, I’m happy with the goal, it is what I wanted but I can’t go away without thinking about the result in the end.

“It wasn’t the result that we wanted,” Sara said via his translator Alan Rosling. “We started really well and had some great moments but ended up giving the result to our opponents.

“I am disappointed. This was an opportunity to go ahead at the top of the league but we can’t get our heads down. We have to look forward to the next game against Watford.

“We had a good start and created chances. We have to do that consistently throughout the 90 minutes and unfortunately, we weren’t able to do that today."