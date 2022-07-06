Norwich City transfer rumour: Brazilian creator linked

News

Kristall Mani Ingason has been linked with transfer interest from Norwich City - Credit: Archant

Norwich City are reportedly rivalling West Brom in a bid to sign attacking midfielder Gabriel Sara from Sao Paulo.

The 23-year-old is interesting the Canaries according to Brazilian outlet Ge Global, who expect talks around a potential deal to ramp up in the weeks ahead.

Com propostas de Norwich e West Bromwich, Gabriel Sara fica perto de acertar saída do São Paulo: https://t.co/Oht5EKcKad — ge (@geglobo) July 6, 2022

Sao Paulo are struggling financially and would be open to sanctioning a departure for the midfielder for a deal that could eventually be worth £10m, according to the report.

Norwich have struck deals with various clauses and structured payments in the past, so the initial fee could end up being significantly lower should Sara become a Norwich player.

Sara is a youth product at the Estadio do Morumbi and scored 10 goals in an impressive season in 2021. The midfielder has been absent from the first-team since April through injury however, with an August return expected.

Dean Smith confirmed after Friday's opening pre-season friendly that Norwich are in the market for an attacking midfielder after struggling to create a consistent supply line for Teemu Pukki last season.

Since the change in regulations due to Brexit, Norwich have been actively scouting in Brazil and have employed a scout in the region to search for talent.

They also confirmed a partnership with Brazilian top-flight side Coritiba earlier this summer as they step up their efforts in the region.

Brexit rules has made South America a more viable area for potential recruits, with Norwich keen to explore the possibility of signing players from Brazil.

Sao Paulo reportedly turned down an offer for Sara in January, but are now ready to sanction a move for the right price.

Norwich have made just one signing so far this summer, with Isaac Hayden arriving on loan with an obligation to make that permanent based on various conditions being met, such as the midfielder playing a certain amount of games and the Canaries gaining promotion.

They remain keen to sign another more dynamic midfielder and a creator with outgoings also expected before the Championship season kicks off on July 30 at Cardiff City.