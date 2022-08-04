City newboy Gabriel Sara meets fans ahead of Carrow Road bow

Gallery

Gabriel Sara made his first public appearance as a Norwich City player at a signing session on Thursday, but the Brazilian is hoping to make his first potential outing in yellow and green on Saturday more memorable.

The 23-year-old signed for Norwich on a permanent deal from Sao Paulo earlier this summer and has been pictured training with his new colleagues this week ahead of the Canaries’ lunchtime kick-off against Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

Sara has been ruled out of action through an ankle injury sustained in May prior to his big-money move to Norfolk, with Dean Smith erring on the side of caution and electing not to include him in the matchday squad last weekend.

City’s new signing appeared alongside winger Onel Hernandez at the Fan Hub to meet fans for the first time.

Smith will confirm whether Sara will be fit enough to feature in his pre-match press conference on Friday, with an expectation that he will feature against Wigan.

