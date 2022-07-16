City new boy Sara pens emotional Sao Paulo farewell

Interview

Norwich City new boy Gabriel Sara has thanked Sao Paulo after his big money move - Credit: SPP/PA Images

Gabriel Sara has revealed how big a wrench it is leave Sao Paulo and chase his dream with Norwich City.

Sara's big money move to England was announced on Friday night in a package that could reportedly rise to £13m for the Canaries.

The 23-year-old penned a four year deal, with an additional one year club option, after cutting his decade long ties with the Brazilian giants.

Sara delivered an emotional farewell to Sao Paulo staff, players and fans before heading to Norfolk.

“I want to thank the fans for having my back and rooting for me,” said the midfielder. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“Thank you to Sao Paulo for everything you have done for me. I hope I can repay that faith and am able to make it count in the future.

“I can’t express how much I love this club, how much I enjoyed being here and I feel really privileged to have been able to wear the shirt for this great club.

“Whenever I speak to my father he tells me that I was blessed to be at a club like this. He’s right.

“I’m not going to cry any more. When I arrived I got the impression that I was going to stay here forever.

“I am very grateful to Sao Paulo for the opportunity and the privilege of having played for this club. Thank you for everything and we’ll see each other again in the future.”

The Brazilian was part of a title-winning side in his final full season, but Sara has not played since April, after suffering an ankle injury.

City boss Dean Smith expects his second summer signing to be in contention for the Championship kick-off at Cardiff City.

“If it wasn’t for Sao Paulo, I wouldn’t achieve my dream as a professional and win a title, right?” said Sara, speaking to his former club’s official site.

“I don’t just speak about the good moments. The bad times teach us to grow. I have relationships with my team mates that make them like brothers to me.

“The staff, employees, medical staff who treated me in the best possible way, I owe them everything. Sao Paulo is remarkable. The most remarkable thing was the title. The party was crazy.

“Everything that I know, I learned here. I arrived here practically as a child at 13-years-old. It has completely changed my life.

“I left my family and was betting on it working out for me. We didn’t know if it would. I have had a very unique relationship with everyone here.

"Sao Paulo gave me everything, education, it taught me to be a better man and it taught me to have character. It has completely changed my life.”