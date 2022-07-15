Norwich City complete Gabriel Sara move

Breaking

Gabriel Sara has become Norwich City's second signing of the summer. - Credit: SPP/PA Images

Norwich City have completed their second summer signing with the arrival of Sao Paulo midfielder Gabriel Sara.

The 23-year-old has joined in a deal worth an initial £6m after being scouted by Norwich's recruitment team for a considerable period of time. The eventual fee for the midfielder is expected to become a club record sum. He has signed a four-year deal with the option of extending for a further year at Carrow Road.

Sara becomes the club's second signing this summer after Isaac Hayden joined on loan back in June.

The midfielder becomes the first Brazilian-born player to operate for the Canaries since Edward Laxton in 1920 and fills an important vacancy in the heart of their engine room.

Sara has spent his entire career with Sao Paulo, rising through their youth ranks before making 113 appearances for the Brazilian top-flight club, scoring 17 goals in all competitions.

A central midfielder predominantly, but Sara has played in a range of positions including right wing and in the number 10 role. He is expected to form part of City's central midfield trio in a 4-3-3, believed to be Dean Smith's preferred set-up for the Championship campaign.

For Sara, the move to Carrow Road allows him to take one step closer to his dream of playing Premier League football. Norwich are hoping to return to the top flight at the first time of asking this season.

The midfielder is currently recovering from ankle surgery but is expected to return in August after making progress quicker than initially expected.

Smith confirmed that Norwich were also in the market for another creative player, with Onel Hernandez and Danel Sinani being assessed by City's boss in pre-season training.

Any other incoming business may well hinge on outgoings, with speculation over Milot Rashica and Max Aarons' future persisting.

Speaking about his move to Carrow Road, Sara expressed his excitement at the prospect of playing in England.

“I’m really excited to join Norwich City. This is a big moment in my career and I can’t wait to see what I can do on the pitch for this club.

“I spoke with the head coach, Dean Smith, who I am really excited to play for," he told City's official club channels. "He and the club have made me feel very welcome.

“It was always a dream for me to leave Brazil and play football in another country. I’ve been at São Paulo for nine or ten years now. I’m really excited for this new challenge.

“The training ground and facilities here in Norwich are magnificent and I haven’t seen anything like it before. I really can’t wait to get to work here.

“I feel I am a very intense player, who will fight for the team. When the opportunity arises, I go for goal.

"I’m looking forward to playing at Carrow Road in front of the supporters and want it to happen as soon as possible.”

Despite arriving at City with an injury, Smith is expecting the Brazilian to be fit for their opening Championship game against Cardiff on July 30.

“We’re really excited to get the opportunity to work with Gabriel," Smith said.

“He has an abundance of skills. He can create and score goals, but also cover a tremendous amount of distance on a football pitch. He wants to get on the ball and look forward, he makes really unselfish runs and is full of energy.

“When we spoke it was clear that he wants to get better and develop. That’s the sort of attitude and application we want at this football club.

“We also spent time talking about how I had worked with Wesley and Douglas Luiz at Aston Villa, and how they managed to break into the Brazil national team. It’s now up to him and the club to work hard and continue his progress.

“He knows he is coming to a club that will look after him and hopefully give him everything he needs to further develop. I expect big things from him.

“He’s in the latter stages of his recovery from injury, so I expect him to come straight back in and join the squad for training ahead of our first game of the season.”