No City bid for Galatasaray striker

Video

Published: 9:27 AM August 20, 2021

Norwich City have not seen a bid rejected for Galatasaray striker Mbaye Diagne. - Credit: PA

Norwich City haven't expressed an interest in Galatasaray striker Mbaye Diagne, contrary to reports in Turkey.

Turkish outlet FotoMac reported on Thursday that the Canaries had seen a bid worth €3m rejected, with Galatasaray holding out for an offer in the region of €5m.

Those suggestions are understood to be wide of the mark, with City's signing of Werder Bremen striker Josh Sargent and PAOK winger Christos Tzolis concluding their business at the top end of the pitch.

Diagne spent last season on loan at West Brom, scoring three goals in 16 appearances after signing in January. The 29-year-old has started the new campaign in better form, scoring four goals in three matches for his current employers.

According to the report, Italian club Cagliari also saw a bid rejected for the Senegalese international who is now poised to remain with Galatasaray for the remainder of this season.

City's attentions remain on recruiting for their final three desired positions, full-back, central midfield and centre back.

Brandon Williams is poised to complete a season long loan switch from Manchester United next week whilst the search for a midfield option is ongoing. City look set to exploit one of their foreign loans for that position, with Rostov midfielder Matthias Normann a player of interest.

One time central defensive target Gary Cahill has completed a move to Championship side Bournemouth after turning down the chance to explore a move to Carrow Road.

The experienced defender has signed a one-year deal at Dean Court after wanting to stay close to his south London base.

At the top end of the pitch, the hope is to find a solution to Jordan Hugill's situation before the window closes on August 30.

The ex-West Ham striker looks set to depart the club, with City turning down an approach for Hugill from a Championship club earlier this summer.

NCFC extra: Grealish and Cantwell can't keep away and why champions need a City old boy