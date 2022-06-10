City legend keen to manage abroad

Norwich City legend Gary Holt is keen to explore the possibility of managing abroad.

The Scot, who played for and coached the Canaries, was most recently the sporting director of Falkirk is looking for a fresh opportunity and is open minded about heading overseas.

Having started out as a chef in the British Army, Holt had trainee spells at Celtic and Stoke City, then joined Norwich for £135,000 in 2001 after six years at Killie had earned him Scotland caps.

Holt was affectionately nicknamed 'Three Lungs' during his time at Carrow Road due to his hard work and constant running.

He was also part of Neil Adams' coaching staff once he was handed the first-team reins at City on a permanent basis, before assisting Alex Neil as Norwich won the Championship play-off. He reached a mutual agreement to leave the club in 2016.

Now, after spells at Livingston and as an interim boss at Falkirk, Holt is targeting a return to the game.

"I want to experience it. I want to go abroad. I travelled a lot in my younger days, especially when I was in the army," Holt said.

"Throughout your career, you do move about so I get a wee bit of itchy feet. I want to experience it overseas. It's about not having any regrets when I finish about not doing it.

"I don't want it to be something that I regret not getting my teeth into."

Holt's most successful spell in management came at Livingston, leading them to their second highest ever league finish.

Gary Holt was manager at Livingston. - Credit: PA

During that time at the Almondvale Stadium, Holt played a certain type of football in order to get results. He hopes that won't limit his chances of getting a job abroad.

"You want to win games of football," Holt told PLZ Soccer.

"I want to play attractive, stylish football. I get that people tarnish me with a certain brush because of my time at Livi but we won games of football and played in a certain way because of the players we had.

"We were very good at it. In the opposition's half we played some very entertaining, exciting football and we scored a lot of goals.

"We also had good defenders who liked getting hurt. It's horses for courses and you have to adapt to what you've got.

"It's about work ethic, trust, discipline and about having the old school values rather than being an old school dinosaur."