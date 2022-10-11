Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Millwall boss Rowett 'not surprised' by Norwich links to Cresswell

Connor Southwell

Published: 10:57 AM October 11, 2022
Updated: 11:00 AM October 11, 2022
Millwall's Charlie Cresswell celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky B

Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell, currently on loan at Millwall, has been linked with a move to Norwich City. - Credit: PA

Gary Rowett has admitted that he isn't surprised by reports linking Norwich City with a move for Millwall's on-loan Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell. 

The 20-year-old has impressed since arriving at Millwall on a loan deal from the Premier League club earlier this summer, and has scored three goals in nine appearances. 

Alan Nixon, the Sun's transfer guru, reported over the weekend that Norwich are keeping tabs on Cresswell with a view to testing Leeds United's resolve in the future, potentially after promotion. 

Norwich currently have Grant Hanley, Andrew Omobamidele, Ben Gibson and young Jon Tomkinson as their first team options in central defence. 

Cresswell has recently lost his place in the Millwall side due to a shift in formation, with the Lions enduring an inconsistent start to the season - including a 2-0 defeat to City at Carrow Road in August.

Asked about reports linking Norwich with an interest in the defender, Rowett explained that the Leeds man has made a productive start to life in the capital, in spite of falling victim to recent system changes. 

“It’s not a surprise, he’s been really, really good,” the Millwall boss told Southwark News.

“For a first loan, to come into a difficult division when we’ve probably not been at our best in that period, he’s done really, really well.

“He’s another one that, because of the formation change, I had to make a decision on which two centre-halves I chose. One was my captain and one was my vice-captain, it’s very, very difficult.

“Again, there’ll be an opportunity at some point for Charlie to come back into the side and he’s got to be ready to stay in it when he does.

England's Charlie Cresswell during the UEFA European U21 Championship Qualifying match at the Proact

Leeds United's Charlie Cresswell has played six times for the England U21s. - Credit: PA

“All the external stories and whatever, I’m not surprised. He’s a really good player and one with a lot of potential.

“I can’t control all of those things. All I can do is try and pick the team that I think is going to win the game and then try to give the players that are not in the side an opportunity to try and stake their place.

“Football changes very, very quickly and the players out of the team or out of the squad just need to be ready. When they get their chance, they’ll have an opportunity to try and keep their place.”

