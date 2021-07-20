Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Young City striker completes Pompey loan move

Connor Southwell

Published: 8:31 PM July 20, 2021    Updated: 8:54 PM July 20, 2021
GassanAhadme

Norwich City striker Gassan Ahadme has joined Portsmouth on a season-long loan. - Credit: Portsmouth FC

Gassan Ahadme has completed a loan move to League One side Portsmouth after impressing on trial at Fratton Park. 

The Moroccan has joined Pompey on a season-long loan after netting a hat-trick in a friendly fixture against non-league side Havant & Waterlooville. 

That was enough to impress Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley who, whilst not naming the City forward explicitly, praised the quality of his performance against the National League South side. He has continued to impress with his performances in training as the League One club headed to St George's Park for a pre-season training camp. 

He continued his impressive pre-season form by netting a brace in their 3-3 draw with Bristol City. The striker headed home the opener before confidently dispatching a spot-kick before halt-time. 

Ahadme signed for the Canaries in 2019 from Spanish amateur side Gimnastic de Manresa and he impressed in his first season with the U23s, scoring six goals in 14 appearances in 2019/20. 

He went on to sign for Real Ovideo's B team on a loan to buy deal but suffered a nasty foot injury that limited his game time to only six matches. 

Norwich often allow players to head out on trial in an attempt to earn a loan move, with youngster Matt Dennis currently out at National League side Southend hoping to earn a temporary deal to improve his development. 

Ahadme has done enough to convince Cowley to sign him for the season as Pompey bid to win promotion back to the Championship.  

Havant and Waterlooville v Portsmouth pre season friendly. Gassan Ahadme scores his second goal head

Gassan Ahadme scored a hat-trick in a pre-season friendly whilst on trial with Portsmouth. - Credit: Paul Collins/Portsmouth News

Cowley is delighted to have secured the services of the 20-year-old forward and is keen to see what he can contribute to his side next season. 

“We’ve seen a lot of Gassan for Norwich U23s – and we liked what we saw.

“But we wanted to have a closer look at him with our own eyes and he’s been excellent for us in training.

“We called him ‘Trialist H’ at Havant & Waterlooville – which made him sound like he was from Line of Duty – but he scored three goals for us.

“He’s a clean finisher and got a couple more in the match we organised at St George’s Park on Friday and then another two at Bristol City.

“Gassan got a really good loan move to Real Oviedo last season. Unfortunately, he picked up a nasty foot infection, but has recovered from that now.

“He brings other people into the game and his movement is incredibly intelligent. He’s really good at finding his own space.

“I look at the guys in our squad and we need a link player like him at the top end of the pitch to combine with our other forwards.

“We’re really pleased to add him to the group and he certainly provides a different option to what we already have, while giving us tactical flexibility.”

