City striker reveals debt to the Canaries

Published: 10:40 AM July 21, 2021

Gassan Ahadme is forever indebted to Norwich City for a life-changing opportunity, but now aims to prove he can cut it at League One level after joining Portsmouth on loan.

The 20-year-old has already notched five pre-season goals on trial at Pompey this month, and that convinced Danny Cowley to keep the striker on the south-coast this season.

Ahadme is yet to make a senior appearance for Norwich since being plucked from Spanish junior side Gimnastic Manresa in 2019.

A loan move back to Spain last season at Real Oviedo was disrupted by a foot injury, but Ahadme wants to get Pompey into the promotion mix.

“I’m hoping to play a lot of minutes and help the team get to the play-offs. That is what everybody wants here,” he said. “Get minutes, score goals and improve as a player. I don’t like setting targets this early in the season. All I can say is I will give 100%. I’m a hard-working player.

"I can do different jobs but what I like the most is scoring goals because that is the most important thing in the game.

“I was playing for Manresa at under-18 level and doing really good. I got the chance to train for a week with Norwich. But after two or three days they let me know they wanted to sign me up. My life really changed after that point. I became a professional footballer and I am really enjoying it.”

Ahadme feels Portsmouth is the perfect stage.

“All the team and the staff have made me feel at home and given me confidence,” he said, speaking to Pompey’s official site. “It is difficult when you go into a team during a season but to be here at the start with other new players already here and more to come in, you can build a good relationship.

“To score a hat-trick on my second day here (against Havant & Waterlooville), playing 45 minutes and getting the win, was nice. I really felt the love of the fans. They were asking me for photos and wishing me the best.”