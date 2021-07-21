Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

City striker reveals debt to the Canaries

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 10:40 AM July 21, 2021   
Norwich City striker Gassan Ahadme has linked up with Portsmouth on loan

Norwich City striker Gassan Ahadme has linked up with Portsmouth on loan - Credit: Norwich City FC

Gassan Ahadme is forever indebted to Norwich City for a life-changing opportunity, but now aims to prove he can cut it at League One level after joining Portsmouth on loan. 

The 20-year-old has already notched five pre-season goals on trial at Pompey this month, and that convinced Danny Cowley to keep the striker on the south-coast this season. 

Ahadme is yet to make a senior appearance for Norwich since being plucked from Spanish junior side Gimnastic Manresa in 2019. 

A loan move back to Spain last season at Real Oviedo was disrupted by a foot injury, but Ahadme wants to get Pompey into the promotion mix. 

“I’m hoping to play a lot of minutes and help the team get to the play-offs. That is what everybody wants here,” he said. “Get minutes, score goals and improve as a player. I don’t like setting targets this early in the season. All I can say is I will give 100%. I’m a hard-working player.

"I can do different jobs but what I like the most is scoring goals because that is the most important thing in the game. 

“I was playing for Manresa at under-18 level and doing really good. I got the chance to train for a week with Norwich. But after two or three days they let me know they wanted to sign me up. My life really changed after that point. I became a professional footballer and I am really enjoying it.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Farke opens up on Buendia Villa sale
  2. 2 City defensive absences for Lincoln friendly
  3. 3 Farke hails Lees-Melou impact in Lincoln win
  1. 4 Lees-Melou nets winner in training ground friendly against Lincoln
  2. 5 City announce Premier League casual home ticket prices
  3. 6 Connor Southwell: The evolution of City's centre back pursuit
  4. 7 City transfer link to Rangers' prospect wide of the mark
  5. 8 Young City striker completes Pompey loan move
  6. 9 Could Norwich City fans have to be double jabbed to watch games?
  7. 10 Top-flight years: Wolf lacks bite as City go down

Ahadme feels Portsmouth is the perfect stage. 

“All the team and the staff have made me feel at home and given me confidence,” he said, speaking to Pompey’s official site. “It is difficult when you go into a team during a season but to be here at the start with other new players already here and more to come in, you can build a good relationship. 

“To score a hat-trick on my second day here (against Havant & Waterlooville), playing 45 minutes and getting the win, was nice. I really felt the love of the fans. They were asking me for photos and wishing me the best.”  

Norwich City Transfer News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Daniel Farke on the touchline King's Lynn Town v Norwich

Norwich City chief 'confident' of Aarons stay amid Atletico reports

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Todd Cantwell made a second half appearance for Norwich City at King's Lynn Town

Updated

Canaries' Q&A - with Paddy Davitt

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City captain Grant Hanley has signed a new contract

Updated

Grant Hanley signs new City deal

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Max Aarons in pre-season training with Norwich last week

Who's ready to challenge Atletico Madrid for City ace Max Aarons?

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus