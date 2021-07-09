Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
City to host Gillingham in Carrow Road warm up

Paddy Davitt

Published: 4:00 PM July 9, 2021    Updated: 4:40 PM July 9, 2021
Grant Holt scored a brace in Norwich City's last game against Gillingham in 2010

Grant Holt scored a brace in Norwich City's last game against Gillingham in 2010 - Credit: Antony Kelly/Archant

Norwich City fans will get a chance to watch the Canaries at Carrow Road ahead of the Premier League kick off after confirming a pre-season friendly against Gillingham on Tuesday August 3 (KO 8pm).

City announced a first home tune-up of the summer on Friday afternoon, in the latest addition to their pre-season schedule.

The League One Gills, under Steve Evans, will visit Norfolk on Tuesday August 3, with full details to follow regarding access for fans in line with government guidelines.

That could mean the biggest attendance at Carrow Road in 17 months, after prime minister Boris Johnson announced earlier this week the proposed lifting of restrictions on outdoor sporting events is due before the end of July. 

Norwich City's last full house came for Leicester City's Premier League visit in February 2020, prior to professional football ending for three months due to the pandemic. 

A small sample of pilot events were held at Carrow Road last season but fans were unable to be present for the climax of the Canaries' latest Championship title success. 

City's last competitive game against Gillingham was a 4-1 League Cup win at Carrow Road in August 2010. Chris Martin and Grant Holt struck a brace each.

The Canaries step up their pre-season plans with an opening friendly for Daniel Farke's squad at National League neighbours King's Lynn Town on July 16.

City also have behind-closed-doors games against Lincoln City and Huddersfield at their Colney training base the following week before a game at Sheffield United on July 31.

After Gillingham's visit, they conclude their pre-season preparations with a trip to Premier League rivals Newcastle United on August 7.

The season begins the following weekend with a Saturday evening kick off against former champions Liverpool on August 14 at Carrow Road.

