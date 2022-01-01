City prospect closing in on injury return

Norwich City midfielder Dan Adshead is poised to resume his loan spell at League One Gillingham later this month when he recovers from a foot injury.

The 20-year-old had started to establish himself for the Gills during a season long loan but broke a metatarsal bone in a 1-0 defeat against Portsmouth in November.

Gills' boss Steve Evans feared at the time City may opt to recall the former Rochdale midfielder, who has since been back at his Premier League club for treatment.

But now Adshead is set to return to the strugglers, where he made 19 appearances.

“It was a clean break and is just about time with him,” said Evans, quoted on KentOnline. “Dan is a young man and I am sure he is desperate to be back and it will be killing him but he has been getting Premier League treatment and we are hoping to see Dan back in the middle of Jan.

“Norwich were brilliant with the deal and he has done exactly what we expected, some good games, some not so good.

"It is a learning curve for him and he will be a very good player, he has just turned 20. We want to bring him back and work with him.”

The highly-rated youngster, who was touted with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool when he emerged at Rochdale, is yet to make a senior appearance for the Canaries who he joined in July 2019.

Adshead was an unused substitute at Manchester City on the final day of the 2019/20 Premier League season but spent the last campaign on loan at Dutch outfit SC Telstar.