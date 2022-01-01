Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

City prospect closing in on injury return

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 2:53 PM January 1, 2022
Updated: 3:03 PM January 1, 2022
Norwich City youngster Daniel Adshead is on the comeback trail after a foot injury

Norwich City youngster Daniel Adshead is on the comeback trail after a foot injury - Credit: PA

Norwich City midfielder Dan Adshead is poised to resume his loan spell at League One Gillingham later this month when he recovers from a foot injury.

The 20-year-old had started to establish himself for the Gills during a season long loan but broke a metatarsal bone in a 1-0 defeat against Portsmouth in November.

Gills' boss Steve Evans feared at the time City may opt to recall the former Rochdale midfielder, who has since been back at his Premier League club for treatment.

But now Adshead is set to return to the strugglers, where he made 19 appearances. 

“It was a clean break and is just about time with him,” said Evans, quoted on KentOnline. “Dan is a young man and I am sure he is desperate to be back and it will be killing him but he has been getting Premier League treatment and we are hoping to see Dan back in the middle of Jan.

“Norwich were brilliant with the deal and he has done exactly what we expected, some good games, some not so good.

"It is a learning curve for him and he will be a very good player, he has just turned 20. We want to bring him back and work with him.”

The highly-rated youngster, who was touted with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool when he emerged at Rochdale, is yet to make a senior appearance for the Canaries who he joined in July 2019.

Most Read

  1. 1 City midfielder confirms exit
  2. 2 Rowe is on the right track for Smith
  3. 3 Robin Sainty: It's hard to see what City have got for their money
  1. 4 Tuchel pressed on Gilmour's City situation
  2. 5 City confirm new dates for West Ham and Saints trips
  3. 6 'I don't appreciate him being singled out' - City pal jumps to Gilmour's defence
  4. 7 Norwich City transfer rumours: Right-back being monitored
  5. 8 City prospect closing in on injury return
  6. 9 CONFIRMED: Norwich City's trip to Leicester has been postponed
  7. 10 Spud Thornhill: Let's hope December was just a bad dream

Adshead was an unused substitute at Manchester City on the final day of the 2019/20 Premier League season but spent the last campaign on loan at Dutch outfit SC Telstar.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Portsmouth's Gassan Ahadme (right) and Sutton United's Joe Kizzi battle for the ball during the Papa

City's striker's Pompey loan spell to end - report

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Todd Cantwell of Norwich talks to Adam Idah of Norwich before the Premier League match at Carrow Roa

Video

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries open to Cantwell sale in January

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Head Coach Dean Smith and Norwich Assistant Head Coach Craig Shakespeare during the Premier

Video

City boss hoping for January window conversation

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
The Norwich players look dejected after conceding their side‚Äôs 3rd goal during the Premier League

Leicester City vs Norwich City | Updated

Record looms for City after five games without a goal

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon