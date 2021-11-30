City midfielder needs surgery

Video

Norwich City youngster Dan Adshead is set for surgery after breaking his foot on loan at Gillingham.

The 20-year-old, who joined the League One club on a season long loan, broke a metatarsal bone in a 1-0 defeat against Portsmouth and is set for an operation later this week.

Gills' boss Steve Evans admitted it is a blow and will now discuss with Stuart Webber and Dean Smith whether Adshead will stay on loan after his rehab period.

“In the last two or three weeks Dan had got himself established back in the team and starting matches, he is a young kid who I think the world of," he said, quoted by Kent Online. "We need to get the first four or five weeks out the way and then see exactly where he is.

"We have had it since the start of the season and every time we play a game we fear we are going to have another injury."

Adshead had made 19 appearances for the Gills already this season as he looks to impress his parent club.

The highly-rated youngster, who was touted with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool when he emerged at Rochdale, is yet to make a senior appearance for the Canaries who he joined in July 2019.

Adshead was an unused substitute at Manchester City on the final day of the 2019/20 Premier League season but spent the last campaign on loan at Dutch outfit SC Telstar.



