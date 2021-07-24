Fans set for Carrow Road return in Gillingham friendly

Published: 5:47 PM July 24, 2021

Norwich City fans are set for a Carrow Road against Gillingham next month.

Norwich City fans are set for a long-awaited return as turnstiles reopen for their friendly against League One side Gillingham next month.

The Canaries have confirmed that tickets for the encounter will go on sale this Monday, with the government easing coronavirus restrictions on large events on July 19.

City are thought to be using the fixture to test their processes ahead of their top flight kick-off against Liverpool at Carrow Road on August 14. The Premier League are yet to outline their plans for the safe return of supporters and are reportedly looking at deploying a Covid passport system.

Seating for the encounter will be available in the City Stand, Barclay Lower, South Stand, Community Lower and disabled areas.

The club are encouraging the use of face coverings whilst at the turnstiles, moving through concourses and using the toilet facilities, but are leaving it down to individuals to decide if they want to continue wearing a mask from their seat.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults with over 65s and U21s priced at £5. U18s will be charged £1, but go free if they are season ticket holders or members.

The last fixture at Carrow Road with a full house arrived in late February 2020, when Jamal Lewis' strike secured a crucial win against Leicester City. The Gillingham fixture takes place on August 3 with an 8pm kick-off.

City have also confirmed their friendly fixture against Coventry played in Chesterfield on Wednesday will be behind closed doors. A stream will be provided and will be priced at £10.

We will have full coverage of that game on our websites.