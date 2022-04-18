Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries keep tabs on South American striker

Paddy Davitt

Published: 2:16 PM April 18, 2022
Brazilian youngster, Giovane, is reportedly on Norwich City's scouting radar

Brazilian teenage striker Giovane is reportedly on Norwich City's scouting radar, after making his breakthrough on loan at Corinthians.

The 18-year-old forward, attached to Capivariano but currently on loan with the seven-time Brazilian champions, is also attracting interest from Europe.

Goal Brasil claimed over the weekend City scouts have watched the youngster, while an unnamed French Ligue One club have made contact with his representatives.

Norwich have beefed up their South American operation to help deal with the challenges presented in signing European-based players, post-Brexit.

Mariela Nisotaki, City's head of emerging talent, revealed in January the club now have a scout in Brazil and another in Argentina.

Goal claim Corinthians have a reported £500,000 buy option from Giovane's parent club. The 6ft forward, who can operate on the right as well down as the middle, has been a prolific scorer at junior levels.




