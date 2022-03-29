Former City ace backs Gilmour to bounce back from Norwich loan struggles

Billy Gilmour will bounce back from Norwich City loan disappointment, according to Graham Dorrans. - Credit: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Billy Gilmour's loan move with Norwich City hasn't gone according to plan but the youngster has a bright future in the game, according to ex-Canaries midfielder Graham Dorrans.

The Scotland international has failed to make a lasting positive impact on a season that looks destined to culminate in relegation for Dean Smith's side but Dorrans, who made 67 appearances for City, believes he will become a top player.

But Dorrans believes that from the start, Gilmour and Norwich haven't looked like a stylistic fit given the 20-year-old's qualities in possession and City's need for players who can scrap at the wrong end of the table.

"His move to Norwich hasn't gone to plan. He needs to be in a team that's winning games.

"In a Chelsea team that's dominating, he'll look good and stand out.

"Whereas Norwich are struggling at the bottom of the league trying to grind out results, it doesn't really suit him," Dorrans told BBC Sportsound

"He's willing to take the ball anywhere on the pitch, it's rare to find that.

"The real tight spaces, he always takes the right touch, moves it in the right direction. Every pass, the weight is perfect.

"I really enjoy watching him, he's going to be a star."

Gilmour is likely to feature for his country in their friendly fixture against Austria on Tuesday evening alongside City colleagues Grant Hanley and Kenny McLean.

McLean recorded his 25th cap at international level as a substitute in last week's draw with Poland but believes he has plenty more to offer for Scotland in the years ahead.

“Playing for your country is something everyone wants to do when they are growing up, so to get to 25 is a pretty good achievement,” he smiled. “Hopefully, I’ve got some more in me.

“Going through school, you don’t really think it’s possible but I’ve worked hard to do it and I’m grateful.

“The Poland game was good, although losing the penalty at the end was disappointing. But I’ve been going away with Scotland for a few years now and have built some caps up, so getting to 25 is a bit of a milestone and I’d like to think there will be some more to come.

“I’m no spring chicken, but I do think I’ve got a bit left in me and still have something to offer the group, so we’ll see how far I can go.”

An injury sustained during City's title parade at Oakwell on the final day of last season robbed McLean of the chance to play at the nation's first appearance at a major tournament in over 20 years at the Euro's last summer.

Scotland's World Cup bid is on hold as they await the verdict of what will happen to their scheduled play-off semi-final against Ukraine which was postponed due to Russia's invasion of the country.

Graham Dorrans made 67 appearances for Norwich City.

The winner will play Wales for a spot in the competition in Qatar later this year.

Despite being envious of his Scottish colleagues that summer, his absence hasn't provided any extra motivation to reach the World Cup.

“It was obviously a disappointment,” he admitted to the Daily Record. “I would have loved to have been there and I envied the lads who were there playing for Scotland.

“But I don’t think I need any more motivation to go to the World Cup. It’s the World Cup – it speaks for itself.

“The disappointment of missing out on the Euros will always be there, but when going to a World Cup is at stake, you don’t need too much extra motivation.

“Everybody is desperate to get to it, not just me. We are going to do all we can to be there.”