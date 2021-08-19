City captain leaves Farke speechless

Video

Published: 5:00 PM August 19, 2021

Grant Hanley’s Norwich City Premier League comeback left Daniel Farke lost for words.

The Canaries’ captain returned from the Euros injured, and then had Covid that combined to see him miss every pre-season friendly.

Hanley re-joined full training 10 days before the Liverpool opener, but carried on in the same fashion as last season’s leading role in the Championship title defence.

The Scot now faces another huge defensive test this weekend against reigning champions Manchester City and their £100m man Jack Grealish.

“No words left. Unbelievable for me,” said Farke. “He was injured, then had to do his rehab for five weeks, so that is difficult enough to be there for the first game day, but then in addition due to the Covid situation he missed all our friendlies. He then has to play against one of the best in the world, against an offensive row of (Sadio) Mane, (Mo) Salah and Jota, who are fully switched on. Then they bring on Roberto Firmino. And not one pre-season second.

"He was really excellent again. A little unlucky with the goals. I don’t think Salah meant to assist in the first goal. On the second goal the ball bumps to him to from Grant’s deflection for the assist again.”

Hanley is not the only member of Farke’s squad playing catch up in a daunting run of early games.

“Of course a promoted side would like a good start for the confidence and the momentum and it's tricky when you start with Liverpool, City, Leicester and Arsenal. We can't influence the fixture list,” said the Norwich boss. “Normally you have those six weeks in the summer in order for preparation. I had maybe one week at the end. So that is why we expect a tricky period until the first international break.

"But even until then we want to grind out some points.

"It is probably fair to judge us after the first international break.

“I promise you what, we go into each game looking to win. The same if you have a home game against Liverpool or an away game against Man City or perhaps a home game or away game against another promoted side.

"If this is not possible you then try not to lose it. This will be our attitude and not to be too addicted to the table after three or four game days. We want to enjoy the ride, we want to enjoy our process and let’s see what the outcome is at the end.”