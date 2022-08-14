Hanley adamant City are moving in the right direction despite Hull loss

Interview

Grant Hanley feels that Norwich City are heading in the right direction despite their slow Championship start. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City are making improvements despite their winless start to the Championship season, according to captain Grant Hanley.

A defeat to Hull has seen them stretch their winless run to three matches, with Norwich picking up just one league win since January.

Marcelino Nunez' stunning free kick put them back into the contest late on after Oscar Estupinan's brace.

But despite supporters expressing some concerns over the Canaries' false start, Hanley is convinced that Norwich remain on the right track in their quest for Championship promotion.

"We are obviously massively disappointed," Hanley admitted post-match. "We came into the game thinking it was one that should be taking full points from and after the game it’s still that feeling.

"We’ve dominated the game, had the most chances and come away with nothing.

"As disappointing as it is, we have to take it for what it is – we are still moving in the right decision, it feels like we’re still improving and we’re only three games in so it’s not panic stations just yet.

"We have to keep working hard and looking to get better. It’s a long season and we all know how the Championship works. We are only three games in so we will keep going and get ready for midweek because it’s a quick turnaround."

Norwich are still lacking a cutting edge in the final third with both Kieran Dowell and Aaron Ramsey squandering big chances in either half.

That does put more pressure on City's backline to prevent goals from going in at the other end, with a comedy of errors leading to the first goal in the contest.

Oscar Estupinan profited from a mistake from Norwich City's backline.

Hanley does Norwich are lacking a bit of luck at present and says both their attacking woes and individual errors at the back are separate issues that do require addressing in the weeks ahead.

"I think you’ve got to take them as separate things. Obviously, the goals are disappointing to lose, especially the first one," City's skipper said.

"We are a wee bit unlucky with the second one because the commitment to defend is actually really good. The lads are making blocks on the line and he’s managed to squeeze it in.

"The first one is hopefully a once a season type of goal. We are starting to create chances but it’s just about putting the ball into the back of the net now."