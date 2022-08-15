Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Interview

Relegation hangover not behind City's false start - Hanley

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 6:00 AM August 15, 2022
Referee James Linington has words with Grant Hanley of Norwich at the end of the Sky Bet Championshi

Grant Hanley says Norwich City are not suffering from a relegation hangover. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Grant Hanley has rejected suggestions that Norwich City are suffering from a relegation hangover after their slow start to the Championship season. 

A defeat to Hull in their third game of the campaign has left them rooted to the bottom of the league table after three matches, with a 2-1 loss creating more frustrations among supporters. 

The result means that Norwich have won just one league game since January as they struggled for ruthlessness in front of goal, and more defensive errors saw them gift Hull a two goal head start. 

After any relegation, creating a freshness around the club and within the team is pivotal to changing the narrative. 

Many have questioned whether Norwich are suffering from a hangover after their dismal top-flight relegation, but Hanley doesn't believe that is the case.  

"No, I don’t think so," Hanley said. "We’re professionals at the end of the day and this is why we get paid to win football matches. We’re not quite there at the minute but there is full belief in the dressing room that we will get there."

This isn't the first time that Norwich have made a slow start to the campaign. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Smith braced for a late transfer window twist
  2. 2 Byram key to City's left back injury curse
  3. 3 'Should be winning these games' - City fans react to Hull loss
  1. 4 No need to panic says City chief Smith after Hull defeat
  2. 5 Hanley adamant City are moving in the right direction despite Hull loss
  3. 6 HULL 2 CANARIES 1 - Key moments, ratings and stats
  4. 7 Paddy's Pointers: Hull City 2-1 Canaries
  5. 8 Those ever-changing moods...
  6. 9 Villa ace Ramsey was a prime City target
  7. 10 Norwich City unveil 2022/23 third kit

Dean Smith's side have amassed the same amount of points, one, as Daniel Farke's team in 2018/19, but they went on to be crowned Championship title winners. 

That said, Hanley refuses to compare the two and accepts that the expectation around this group of Norwich players means the only currency they trade in is victories. 

"I don’t think that is something that we will look at," City's skipper replied when asked about whether the current squad could take lessons from previous slow starts.

"It’s more about focussing on this game, what we’ve improved and what we need to get better at. It’s a quick turnaround in this division but we need to get ourselves ready for midweek.

"The manager said in the dressing room after the game to the players we have in the squad that everybody needs to be on form and performing in order to keep our place in the team."

Grant Hanley of Norwich and Oscar Estupinan of Hull City in action during the Sky Bet Championship m

Grant Hanley is refusing to hit the panic button at Norwich City yet. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich now embark on an important week with two matches at Carrow Road starting with Huddersfield and ending with a televised clash against Millwall on Friday night. 

Hanley accepts there will be an expectation on the squad to deliver results but backs City to be ready to produce this week. 

"If you’re playing professional football, there is always going to be pressure there." Hanley said. "I know it’s a bit cliche, but we will look to take it a game at a time, dust ourselves down and get ready to go again."

Don't Miss

NCFC

Match Coverage

Follow live updates from Hull City v Norwich City

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Jacob Sorensen starts for Norwich City at Hull City in the Championship

Starting XIs

Starting XIs: Hanley, Cantwell and Sorensen back for Canaries

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Hull City manager Shota Arveladze applauds his team's supporters at Bradford City

What does Hull boss make of Norwich City?

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon
Emi Buendia's brace helped take City back to the top of the Championship after a 3-2 win over Hull City

Norwich City at Hull - a few things you should know

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon