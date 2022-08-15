Relegation hangover not behind City's false start - Hanley

Interview

Grant Hanley says Norwich City are not suffering from a relegation hangover. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Grant Hanley has rejected suggestions that Norwich City are suffering from a relegation hangover after their slow start to the Championship season.

A defeat to Hull in their third game of the campaign has left them rooted to the bottom of the league table after three matches, with a 2-1 loss creating more frustrations among supporters.

The result means that Norwich have won just one league game since January as they struggled for ruthlessness in front of goal, and more defensive errors saw them gift Hull a two goal head start.

After any relegation, creating a freshness around the club and within the team is pivotal to changing the narrative.

Many have questioned whether Norwich are suffering from a hangover after their dismal top-flight relegation, but Hanley doesn't believe that is the case.

"No, I don’t think so," Hanley said. "We’re professionals at the end of the day and this is why we get paid to win football matches. We’re not quite there at the minute but there is full belief in the dressing room that we will get there."

This isn't the first time that Norwich have made a slow start to the campaign.

Dean Smith's side have amassed the same amount of points, one, as Daniel Farke's team in 2018/19, but they went on to be crowned Championship title winners.

That said, Hanley refuses to compare the two and accepts that the expectation around this group of Norwich players means the only currency they trade in is victories.

"I don’t think that is something that we will look at," City's skipper replied when asked about whether the current squad could take lessons from previous slow starts.

"It’s more about focussing on this game, what we’ve improved and what we need to get better at. It’s a quick turnaround in this division but we need to get ourselves ready for midweek.

"The manager said in the dressing room after the game to the players we have in the squad that everybody needs to be on form and performing in order to keep our place in the team."

Grant Hanley is refusing to hit the panic button at Norwich City yet. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich now embark on an important week with two matches at Carrow Road starting with Huddersfield and ending with a televised clash against Millwall on Friday night.

Hanley accepts there will be an expectation on the squad to deliver results but backs City to be ready to produce this week.

"If you’re playing professional football, there is always going to be pressure there." Hanley said. "I know it’s a bit cliche, but we will look to take it a game at a time, dust ourselves down and get ready to go again."