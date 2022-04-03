Retaining Hanley key to City's future after another assured performance

Expert opinion

Grant Hanley always seems to go under the radar for his performances at Norwich City.

The Scot may not be the most fashionable player at the club, but in terms of importance - the 30-year-old ranks alongside other key protagonists in this City side.

Perhaps the biggest compliment that can be paid to Hanley is that his presence is often felt when he is missing from the team.

As the debate begins to shift to what is next, Hanley is a player City will be desperate to keep knowing he has shown the capability of being a Premier League player at points throughout this campaign.

His performances have even impressed other Premier League clubs, some of whom are beginning to step up their scouting and analysis efforts around the Scottish defender ahead of the summer transfer window.

Even though relegation is looking increasingly likely for the Canaries this season, the hope is that Hanley will be on board with their pursuit of promotion in the Championship next season.

As the season concludes, Hanley will be among the top picks for the Barry Butler Memorial Trophy once voting opens in the weeks to come.

A clean sheet at Brighton was largely achieved through his heroic defensive efforts and the work of City shot-stopper Tim Krul, who made an excellent stop to deny Joel Veltman from point-blank range early in the second half.

City boss Dean Smith hand-picked his captain for special praise during his post-match press conference - that was absolutely justified.

In a Norwich side that has been porous this season, Hanley has often prevented scorelines from deteriorating further or his contribution has been pivotal on those rare occasions the team have picked up clean sheets.

The performance data reflects what an impressive display this was from City's captain.

No player across the Premier League recorded more interceptions (18) or blocked shots (four) than the Scot across this round of fixtures.

Those numbers are high because of the sheer amount of defensive work that Norwich had to carry out in this fixture. Brighton controlled proceedings but Hanley was willing to put his body on the line for the sake of his teammates and his club.

Few in the league are as dominant aerially than Hanley. He won eight out of nine aerial duels and recorded the most clearances (eight) of anyone on the pitch at the Amex Stadium.

All of this points to a player who is able to defend both reactively but also proactively.

For defenders, fewer data points are often better than having a high number of interceptions or blocks as that suggests you are playing in a more dominant team.

Grant Hanley put his body on the line for Norwich City at Brighton. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

That isn't the case for Hanley and when questions are asked, he often possesses an answer.

Hanley has been City's best defensive performer this season. There is a greater argument that maybe he has been one of few players to show real consistency.

That's before you delve into the intangible parts of his game, the leadership with which he guides colleagues through matches and the uncompromising nature of his communication techniques on the pitch.

Nobody marshals City's troops better on the pitch. He leads by example and is very rarely caught out positionally. Hanley has that trait of being able to read matches well.

Whoever is alongside him, be it Ozan Kabak or Ben Gibson, looks more assured in the knowledge that he is their partner at the back.

As the inquest begins on what has gone wrong this season, Hanley can contribute knowing that he has played his part despite the collective underperformance of the team.

His experience will be pivotal to any rebuilding mission and the consistency of his performances will see him establish himself as one of the best defenders at Championship level.

Hanley has played 245 games in the second tier across his career. 83 have come for City. That experience could prove priceless next season.

Smith has quickly realised that the Scot is a player he can rely on and can act as his set of eyes on the pitch. Norwich will be hoping they can keep hold of him this summer.

On a wider basis, Norwich will need to be better defensively should they return at this level. If he is a part of that, Hanley is somebody they can trust to implement that next season.

In a game where City were considerably second best and rays of sunshine were hard to find, Hanley's performance offered real encouragement.

VERDICT: Alongside City keeper Krul, Hanley's work in the heart of the defence ensured Norwich left the Amex with a clean sheet and a point.

RATING: 7 out of 10

City Extra: It has not worked. Again - Paddy Davitt's Norwich City verdict