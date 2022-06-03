Bloodied but unbowed - Hanley ready for next challenge

Interview

Grant Hanley insists it is ‘ridiculous’ to try and compare Norwich City’s Premier League relegation with Scotland’s World Cup heartbreak.

Hanley’s miserable end to the season for club and country continued on Wednesday night, after a 3-1 Hampden play-off defeat to Ukraine ended their bid to reach the finals in Qatar.

That came swiftly after the Canaries’ top flight exit, but the 30-year-old has precious little time to lick his wounds with his national side facing a swift Nations League triple header.

Hanley had admitted reaching the World Cup was a career goal, but the centre back will handle the latest setback after a miserable season leading the Canaries.

“They don’t quite compare. It’s football and disappointments happen,” he said. “You go with the highs and the lows and that’s football. It would be ridiculous to compare it.

“This was a play-off match and if you get beat it’s gone. It’s tough to take. It's very disappointing for us. It’s really hard to speak about it and it’s obviously still quite raw.

“We’re disappointed we never really got going in the game until a wee bit of a spell later on. But even then, at 2-1, we never really felt like we were building the pressure and really forced them.

“It’s football and that happens and at this level especially – but any level – if you don’t really turn up and don’t have one of your good nights then you’re going to struggle.

“It felt like that’s what happened to us. We never got it right, we weren’t quite at it for whatever reason. That’s the reason the game went the way it did.”

Hanley dismissed any suggestion a brutal season at club level had taken its toll.

“I don’t think we’ll make any excuses like that," he said. “We’re professionals and we prepare as professionals.

“I certainly won’t be making any excuses personally like that. It is what it is, we didn’t perform to the level we wanted.”

Hanley is now gearing up for Nations League games against Armenia at home next week, then away trips to the Republic of Ireland and Armenia.

The centre back’s season will finish on June 14, 10 days before many of Dean Smith’s Norwich squad is scheduled to report back to Colney for pre-season testing.

“Football moves quickly and you’ve got to move with it otherwise you get left behind,” he said, speaking to Scottish media.

“We’ve got a squad in the dressing capable of qualifying for major tournaments. We’ll let this one sink in, dust ourselves down and we’ll go again.

“Obviously the World Cup has gone but the next one is the Euros so that’ll be our focus.

“We’re professionals so it’s up to us to recover from this and be ready again for the next game, which we will be.”