Hanley urges City to stand up and be counted to end poor run

Match reaction

Grant Hanley of Norwich heads for goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Grant Hanley believes it is down to Norwich City's players to find solutions to end their current run of poor form in the Championship.

A 2-2 draw to Sheffield United has extended their winless run to four matches and leaves them clutching to a play-off place with both Swansea and Luton able to leapfrog them with wins on Sunday.

Norwich were unable to hold onto a half time lead, with their levels dropping after the break.

That allowed the Blades back into the contest and they could have snatched all three points in stoppage time, only for Oli McBurnie's header to be saved by the legs of Angus Gunn.

Whilst, in his view, they aren't getting unduly concerned by a run that has seen them win only once in seven matches, Hanley believes it is the players who have to prove they can emerge from this difficult run of results.

"It's up to us to stand up and stick our chests out," Hanley said post-match. "We have to keep our chin up and keep working hard.

"There are probably bigger problems that you can have in life than having one win in seven. We're not going to complain. We know how fortunate we are to be in this position and doing this for a living.

"We are prepared to stand up and be counted to get it right on the pitch."

Norwich are yet to deliver a complete 90-minute performance and their best spells have come in patches in the game.

Grant Hanley has urged Norwich City to discover a consistency in their performances. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Achieving that consistency in their displays is the mission for City as they prepare for another tough encounter against high-flying Burnley on Tuesday evening.

"We're on a bit of a bad run at the minute with three straight defeats and it feels like we've dropped a few points today but it's about finding that consistency in our performances," he said.

"It's up to us to find that. The games where we have had the bad results we haven't played well enough.

"It's down to us to keep improving and find a consistency week in and week out because that is what is required at this level."