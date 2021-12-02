Canaries legend Holt joins West Ham scouting team

Video

Grant Holt has left Norwich City to take up a new role at West Ham United. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Grant Holt has revealed he has joined West Ham United's first-team scouting department on a permanent basis.

The Norwich City legend was doing a similar role for the Canaries for nearly two years but has now departed the club to take up the role inside the Hammers' recruitment team.

Holt follows friend Rob Newman to the London club after the ex-City defender was named as head of recruitment earlier this season.

David Moyes' side have exceeded all expectations to date in the Premier League and currently find themselves sitting in fourth position. Holt joins the club hoping to discover talent that will push them on further.

Speaking about his new role, the City legend told Jimmy Bullard on his SkyBet show: "I've just got a new job as a first-team scout at West Ham.

"A friend of mine gave me a phone call and said there were a few jobs going there. I've been doing it at Norwich for nearly two years now and I thought that it looked like a really good opportunity.

"I put my name in the hat and they've said 'come along and have a chat' and I'm looking forward to it. It's a great club on the rise, getting into Europe and that. I'm very lucky. It's a great opportunity for me."

Holt completed his coaching badges and talent iD course during his time recovering from a ACL injury at Wigan, something that has stood him in good stead following his retirement from the game in 2018.

The striker, who scored 78 goals in 168 games for City, began coaching in the Canaries academy after hanging up his boots and whilst he hasn't ruled out a return to coaching, he is relishing his new position at West Ham.

Whilst the pressure on Holt's shoulders used to be around scoring the winning goal, now it is about making recommendations that will both improve Moyes' team and represent value for money.

"I'm enjoying what I'm doing at the moment," Holt said.

"I've done coaching and I enjoy it but the job I'm doing, I'm enjoying it more than I thought I would do. (I like) being at games, seeing players, enjoying the atmosphere and not having that stress every week of making sure the team wins every week.

"It comes with its other pressures. I'm now making decisions and recommending £30m players so you have to make sure what you're saying is right."

