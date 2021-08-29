Video
Tzolis injury blow for club and country
Christos Tzolis faces a race against time to be fit for Norwich City’s Premier League return against Arsenal, after a calf injury ruled him out of the 2-1 defeat to Leicester City.
Tzolis grabbed the headlines on his debut for the club, following his big money move from PAOK, with two goals and two assists in the League Cup demolition of Bournemouth.
The 19-year-old wide player, however, was a notable absentee from Daniel Farke’s plans against the Foxes.
City’s head coach confirmed after the game he will miss Greece’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Milot Rashica’s Kosovo and Sweden. Plus a friendly against Switzerland.
But Farke also mapped out a timeline that could see him miss the trip to bottom club Arsenal on September 11.
"We only have two weeks before we face Arsenal so it could be a bit too short,” he said. “He will miss the games for his international team because he has a calf injury and the advice is that it will last two to three weeks until he is fully recovered.
“He was greedy to play against Leicester. He is 19 and maybe he doesn’t have the experience yet when it comes to dealing with an injury.
“If I had asked him, ‘Will you play today?’ I am sure he would have said. ‘Yes, I will try everything,’ but we had a scan and after that it was clear and obvious he would have to miss to Leicester game. I hope to have him back on the other side of the international break.”
