'It is really distressing' - Dimi opens up on injury pain

Injury news

Dimi Giannoulis is targeting a return from injury next month for Norwich City, after opening up on the ‘distress’ at being sidelined.

The Greek international suffered ligament damage to his right ankle in a Carrow Road Championship opener against Wigan in early August.

Giannoulis is now stepping up his rehab over the international period and wants to be involved by the middle of October.

“I will be out for around two months and when I think about that I know it is difficult,” he said. “It is really distressing when you go to training every day and you can’t train with the rest of the squad.

"Instead you have to do your rehab programme, work out in the gym, and then again and again the same thing. It is very difficult but you have to be strong.

“This is football; it is our life and our profession, so you have to deal with it and overcome it. I didn’t understand that my foot had got stuck in the pitch and when I went to try and tackle I felt a big crack in my leg, followed by an intense pain.

“I thought at first that I had a serious injury but luckily things were much better than I originally thought and in a few weeks I hope to be back out on the pitch playing again.

"When you get injured the only thing you think about is your future.

“At least that is what I was thinking, ‘how long will I be out for, and when can I return to the pitch?’ as well as how bad the damage was.”

Giannoulis, interviewed by sports management agency Stars Inc 11, admitted his recovery has been buoyed by the messages of support.

“In the first moments, there’s not much anyone can do to help you. Simply I let a few hours pass and rallied myself after the initial shock,” he said. “Apart from that, the next day, which is the most important because you start your rehab process the very next day, your family are usually the first ones who support you.

"At least that was the case with me. And it is amazing when something like this happens and you receive some amazing messages from your loved ones, as well as complete strangers.

“They like you, without even knowing you. It is very nice because you realise there are many people who care about you. And all of that support is very good for you. When you get a lot of love and you’re feeling calm psychologically, then all of the rehab therapy is much better.

“I do physiotherapy and work out in the gym from morning until around midday, and lot of time in the afternoons. I have gotten used to that routine, and understand I have to undergo these sessions so I can return stronger.”