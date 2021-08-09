Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Guardiola shares Farke's early season concerns

Paddy Davitt

Published: 10:42 AM August 9, 2021    Updated: 10:43 AM August 9, 2021
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has echoed the concerns of Norwich City boss Daniel Farke ahead of the kick-off

Daniel Farke can count on the backing of great friend Pep Guardiola after his warning Norwich City must brace for a testing Premier League start. 

Manchester City’s title-winning boss was without a host of his biggest stars for the Community Shield defeat to Leicester City at Wembley, and hit out at the football authorities prior to the game over the demands on his elite talent. 

Norwich head to the Citizens for their first away test of the new season, after Liverpool’s opening day visit, but Guardiola feels it will take a while for the champions to get up to speed. Even with the £100m British record transfer addition of Jack Grealish. 

“Mentally yes of course I am ready but how can we be ready after three or four training sessions for some players? You build relations over four or five weeks travelling together,” said the Spaniard, who only welcomed back his Euros and Copa America contingent on Monday.

“We will arrive like it happened last season - late, late, late because UEFA and FIFA don't give time to managers for the calendars or players to rest. 

"We are trying to get results knowing we are not at our best, game by game, we start our best to compete every game. 

“I would love to have had all the English players available but they finish the season three weeks ago so they have to rest. No human being can sustain this. We adapt, adapt and adapt.

"We have done that last season, when we started a little bit flat in terms of results, not stable but about after a while we were there and started to win and I'm pretty sure the players came back to their levels. 

"I'm incredibly confident that many good things will happen this season." 

Guardiola revealed last season watching Norwich’s Championship title procession was a good way to relax, after striking up a close bond with Farke. 

The Canaries’ chief in recent days had predicted a ‘bumpy’ start for his new boys, following a Covid-disrupted pre-season. 

"We just have to dig in, fight our way into the season. It could be a bumpy start because of this situation,” he said. “But I think each and every club will have to deal with this. As long as the symptoms are not too bad and the families are all okay we will deal with this situation.” 

