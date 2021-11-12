Lampard drops out of City race - reports

Breaking

Frank Lampard has reportedly dropped out of the race to become Norwich City manager. - Credit: Michael Sedgwick/Focus Images Lt

Frank Lampard has reportedly dropped out of the race to become the next Norwich City head coach.

The former Chelsea boss has been the bookmaker's favourite since Daniel Farke's dismissal was confirmed last weekend, but now several outlets are reporting that the 106-time England international has asked not to be considered for the job.

Norwich have been in talks with Lampard and ex-Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith over the post, with both men currently abroad.

A host of national outlets claim that despite positive discussions with the Canaries hierarchy and being very impressive during those conversations, Lampard has decided not to pursue the opportunity at Carrow Road.

Reports on Friday morning suggested Lampard was due to hold further talks with the club ahead of the weekend.

The news could pave the way for Smith to take charge, less than a week after he was sacked as manager of his boyhood club.

It is understood Norwich are aiming to confirm an appointment later this weekend ahead of a crucial Premier League clash against Southampton on Saturday week.

Steve Weaver is currently overseeing the training sessions at Colney with the majority of the squad away on international duty.

Dean Smith has also been linked with the Norwich City head coach vacancy. - Credit: PA

Smith has also reportedly held talks with the club's hierarchy about succeeding Farke as City head coach but is currently in the US visiting family and taking a brief break after his Villa departure.

The Daily Mail claim he is now in pole position to become the next boss at Carrow Road, with City also keen to speak to Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen - who is on the brink of winning his second successive league title with the Norwegian club.

Lampard's most recent job was as head coach at Chelsea before he was sacked in January.

City's search for a head coach continues into its second week, with the club now set to explore different options.