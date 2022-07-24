Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Follow live updates of Hibernian v Norwich City

Connor Southwell

Published: 12:40 PM July 24, 2022
Norwich City conclude their pre-season campaign with a trip to Easter Road to face Hibernian. - Credit: Archant

Norwich City conclude their pre-season campaign with a trip to Easter Road to face Scottish Premiership side Hibernian. 

The game is the Canaries' second in as many days as they complete their mini-camp in Scotland and warm-up fixtures in Edinburgh.

Click here to view our NCFC Live blog or access via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device

Dean Smith favours a packed final weekend in order to get a final look at his squad ahead of the new campaign, which starts at Cardiff next weekend. 

City will field a largely difficult starting team than the one that played at Celtic Park on Saturday, as Smith seeks to get 90 minutes into all of his squad. 

Hibernian are managed by former Sunderland and Bristol City boss Lee Johnson, who took over at the club earlier this summer. Former City chief Ben Kensell is now the chief executive at Easter Road. 

Smith will be hoping to finalise his team selection for the opening game of the new season in the coming days. 

You can follow all of the updates, analysis and reaction in our NCFC Live blog.

Coverage is available exclusively to Pink Un+ subscribers, with our reporters taking comments and questions from City fans before, during and after the game.

Click here to view our NCFC Live blog or access via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device

