City defender Bushiri seals Hibs move

Norwich City defender Rocky Bushiri has completed a loan move to Scottish Premiership club Hibs - which includes a buy option at the end of the season.

The former Belgian Under-21 international was touted with the Edinburgh club prior to the weekend, who recently appointed Shaun Maloney as new boss, who knows Bushiri from the national set up.

Bushiri signed for Norwich in the summer of 2019 but has failed to make a first team appearance for the Canaries.

He went on trial at Championship club Coventry City in the summer, with a view to a potential loan, after recovering from knee surgery that sidelined him for four months, and prematurely ended his loan at KAS Eupen last season.

Bushiri's previous loan posting at Mechelen was cut short after he was diagnosed with Covid.

“Rocky is a talented young player who will offer us real versatility in different defensive positions," Maloney told his club's official site.

“Technically, he is very good in possession, and he shows good aggression and speed in defensive actions.

“Along with all the staff, I am really looking forward to working with him and helping him adapt to a new league and our style of play.”

Bushiri, who is under contract at Norwich until 2023, told Belgian media recently he still felt he could force his way into Dean Smith's plans.

“I hope to develop with the Norwich first team, but I still have to take a step forward. Together with the club, we are thinking about the next step and when I will get there,” he said speaking to Belgian football site, Walfoot. “I want to play again and continue my progress."



