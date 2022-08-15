PRESSER: Norwich City v Huddersfield

Press conference

Dean Smith previews Norwich City’s Championship home game against Huddersfield - and we have all the key lines first direct from Colney with the boss.

Jacob Sorensen rolled his ankle in Saturday's 2-1 league defeat at Hull, that prolonged the Canaries' search for an opening league victory of the season.

Sorensen himself was deputising for Sam McCallum (foot) and Dimi Giannoulis (ankle) who are both ruled out for weeks. McCallum is not expected back this side of the World Cup later this year after undergoing surgery on a broken metatarsal.

Sam Byram was scheduled to be in contention for Millwall's upcoming visit on Friday, after not featuring since early in pre-season with a thigh problem.

But if Sorensen is ruled out, Byram may be required at left back. Ben Gibson is another option, while Kenny McLean finished the final 30 minutes on Humberside at full back.

The City chief will update on the fitness of the others who were on weekend duty.

Adam Idah is scheduled to resume full training today after having fluid drained from a knee recently. Idah is yet to feature this season after making a comeback in pre-season from a knee injury.

Gabriel Sara was omitted at Hull from the matchday squad, with Smith citing the Brazilian's need to step up his fitness after his injury layoff prior to his summer move from Sao Paulo.

Tony Springett returned to training at the end of last week after rolling his ankle in pre-season.

Isaac Hayden (knee) and Jonathan Rowe (shin) remain longer term absentees.

Follow the key lines from the press conference, scheduled to start from 9am onwards, with full reaction and build up on Pink Un+ throughout the day to the Terriers' visit.