Big hitters set to return for City against Terriers

Video

Published: 6:00 AM July 23, 2021

Daniel Farke may opt to include some of Norwich City’s big hitters in their third pre-season outing against Huddersfield Town on Friday at Colney.

The Canaries host the Championship side in a behind-closed-doors game of three 45 minute segments (KO 1:30pm).

Tim Krul and Teemu Pukki have both returned to training in recent days after their extended break following Euro2020 involvement.

But key central defensive duo Ben Gibson and Grant Hanley have also stepped up their returns from ankle and hamstring injuries respectively this week.

Farke hinted on Thursday there could be some involvement against the Terriers, but ruled out Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour (quad) as a precaution. Dimitris Giannoulis is still sidelined until next week with a hamstring strain.

“There has been a little setback for Billy Gilmour who felt something in his quad so he won’t be involved in this game,” said Farke. “We won’t take any risks. It is pre-season. There is lots of work on the training pitch and when the games come around it is who needs minutes and maybe who needs a little breather.

“Teemu and Tim are back for the last few days so it is possible they could be involved but we will make a late decision. We have a training session in the morning. Ben has taken part in some parts of team training this week. He was out for more than four months so we have to be careful when we bring him back on the pitch.

"Grant is another who has been involved in some parts of team training. The Huddersfield game might come a bit too soon.”

Farke has deployed a defensive three with Jacob Sorensen alongside Andrew Omobamidele and Christoph Zimmermann in City’s two other pre-season outings against King’s Lynn Town and Lincoln City.

"My gut feeling is this season we have to be so flexible and that includes the option to play three at the back,” said Farke. “We have done this in earlier seasons but we were so dominant last season it was more about keeping the shape and keeping the momentum.

"We need to be able to react to the top class teams and be a bit unpredictable ourselves. You also have to adapt to the players available.”