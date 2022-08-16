Follow live updates of Norwich City v Huddersfield Town

Match Coverage
Norwich City's search to rectify their false start in the Championship continues tonight as they welcome Huddersfield Town to Carrow Road.
A defeat at Hull City on Saturday stretched their winless start to life back in the second tier to three matches, leaving them bottom of the table, albeit at a very premature stage.
Dean Smith insists there is no reason for the Canaries to hit the panic button as frustrations among supporters have increased after a difficult start, but the hope is that a victory tonight could spark their campaign into life.
City's boss has been pleased with performances and believes it is just a matter of time before positive results arrive.
Smith will need to find a solution to City's left-back injury crisis, with Dimi Giannoulis (ankle ligament), Sam McCallum (metatarsal fracture) and Jacob Sorensen (stress fracture) all suffering injuries within a week of each other.
Huddersfield recorded their first victory of the season at the weekend after beating Stoke 3-1 at home.
After being defeated in the play-off final by Nottingham Forest, Carlos Corberan resigned and has since been replaced by Danny Schofield.
The last time Huddersfield came to Carrow Road, Norwich recorded a 7-0 victory back in April 2021.
You can follow all of the updates, analysis and reaction in our NCFC Live blog.
Coverage is available exclusively to Pink Un+ subscribers, with our reporters taking comments and questions from City fans before, during and after the game.
