Starting XIs: Hanley, Cantwell and Sorensen back for Canaries

Starting XIs

Jacob Sorensen starts for Norwich City at Hull City in the Championship - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Kieran Dowell has got the nod to start for Norwich City in their Championship game at Hull City.

Dowell impressed boss Dean Smith with his display in the midweek League Cup penalty shoot out triumph over Birmingham and retains his place as the Canaries go in search of their first Championship win of the season.

Jacob Sorensen starts at left back, as expected, following the injuries to Sam McCallum and Dimi Giannoulis.

But Smith's matchday squad does not feature either Gabriel Sara or Jordan Hugill. Smith reported no injury concerns when he addressed the media prior to the squad's final training session on Friday afternoon.

NORWICH (4-1-4-1): Krul, Aarons, Omobamidele, Hanley (c), Sorensen, McLean, Nunez, Dowell, Cantwell, Pukki, Rashica. Subs: Gunn, Gibson, Gibbs, Hernandez, Sinani, Ramsey, Sargent.

HULL (3-4-1-2): Ingram, Coyle (c), Elder, Greaves, A Jones, Figueiredo, Tufan, Allahyar, Estupinan, Slater, Tetteh. Subs: Baxter, Cannon, McLoughlin, Wilks, Williams, C Jones, Covill.