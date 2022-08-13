No need to panic says City chief Smith after Hull defeat

Match reaction

Dean Smith insists there is no need to panic, or that Norwich City are suffering a relegation hangover, after a 2-1 Championship defeat at Hull City.

The Canaries again gifted goals, and failed to convert, in another blistering start in a repeat of last weekend’s home draw against Wigan – the club’s only point from the opening three league fixtures.

Smith, however, remains convinced the goals and wins will come.

“I certainly don’t think after three games it is any cause for panic,” he said. “The domination has been there. Once we get the rhythm we have goals in this side. But I have just told the players in the dressing room they are judged on the currency of scoring goals and assists. At the moment we haven’t scored enough.

“Sometimes you get strange results at the start of a season. I’ve been asked could it be a hangover from relegation? You don’t dominate games like we have done in the first three if there is a hangover but we have to cut out silly mistakes that are giving the opposition a chance.

“Very rarely do you see Max (Aarons) make that type of mistake for the first goal. He strikes his own player and their lad finishes it. You can’t legislate for that.

“I sound like a bit of a broken record at times. We dominated the game, gave away a calamitous goal and then it was attack versus defence for the last 25 minutes. With the domination we had, with the players we had on the pitch, we should be winning this game.

“We gave a stupid goal away, then we had a three or four minute spell when we made some strange decisions. We give away a corner and we don’t defend it well enough. At the moment we are giving ourselves tough things to come back from with silly mistakes.

“If we get a second we win the game. But the most disappointing aspect for me was we could have won the game in that opening 20 minutes, such was our domination.”