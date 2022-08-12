PRESSER: Hull City v Norwich City - McCallum out until after World Cup

Press conference

Norwich City full back Sam McCallum is out until December after surgery on the foot injured against Birmingham City in the League Cup. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Dean Smith previewed Norwich City’s Championship trip to Hull City - and we had all the key lines first direct from Colney with the boss.

Sam McCallum has been ruled out until after the World Cup later this year after undergoing surgery on a metatarsal injury to his right foot suffered in Tuesday's League Cup tie against Birmingham.

Jacob Sorensen was switched to the left-hand side of the defence, and is poised to continue on Humberside now McCallum and first choice Dimi Giannoulis are out for months. Sam Byram (thigh) is targeting a return against Millwall.

Smith did confirm on Friday morning Giannoulis has avoided the surgical route but will still miss the next seven weeks following the ankle ligament damage in the opening home Championship game against Wigan.

The City chief indicated he had no other fitness issues from those who were on midweek duty. Todd Cantwell (ankle) and Ben Gibson (cramp) are available after sitting out the cup game as a precaution.

Adam Idah is again an absentee for the trip to Hull after having fluid drained from a knee last week. Idah is yet to feature this season after making a comeback in pre-season from a knee injury.

Gabriel Sara also made his first appearance for his new club, following his move from Sao Paulo, and his first in three months after recovering from an ankle injury.

Isaac Hayden (knee), Jonathan Rowe (shin) and Tony Springett (ankle) remain longer term absentees.

Recap the key lines from the press conference, with full reaction and build up on Pink Un+ throughout the day to the Tigers' visit.