'One of the best football minds in the country' - Crook lands new role Down Under

Norwich City legend Ian Crook has become the new technical director of Manly United. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2009

Norwich City legend Ian Crook will take up a new role at Australian club Manly United.

The former Canaries midfielder has spent the last eight seasons in various roles at A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers, most recently as technical director where he aided with the development of young talent through the creation of their academy system.

In October, Crook will take the same role at second division side Manly, who are based in the northern beaches area of Sydney. He will replace current technical director Sam Gallagher, who is moving to Perth alongside his young family.

Crook has spent the majority of his post-playing career Down Under, having enjoyed managerial spells with Newcastle Jets and Sydney FC. He has also coached in Sweden and Japan as well as serving in Bryan Gunn's backroom team during his spell in charge of the Canaries in 2009.

As he prepares to embark on a new challenge, Crook is relishing the prospect of working for the club.

“I’m thrilled to be joining a club like Manly United,” Crook told Manly United's official channels.

“I have always admired the way the club operates and the players and teams that it has produced over a sustained period of time..

“They have wonderful facilities and people, and I am really excited to be able to join the club and work with all of the players and coaches to take the place forward.”

Crook played over 400 games during an 11-year spell at Carrow Road, forming part of the team that beat Bayern Munich in the 1993/94 campaign and is regarded as one of the best passers the club has ever possessed.

Manly United chief executive David Mason feels he has landed 'one of the best football minds in the country' after appointing the 59-year-old.

“It is with great pleasure that we announce that Ian Crook will be the new Technical Director at Manly United,” Mason said.

“Ian has one of the best football minds in the country and combines a sharp football knowledge with keen eye for talent and development.

“Manly United players and coaches will be in good hands under the guidance of Ian and we look forward to working together as a club to improve and develop our players and teams.”