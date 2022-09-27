Aarons at the double on a busy shift for City's international crew

News

Norwich City defender Max Aarons had a successful England international break with wins over Italy and Germany at under-21 level - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City defender Max Aarons completed a successful international break with England’s Under-21s, beating Germany’s Under-21s 3-1 on Tuesday night at Bramall Lane.

Aarons played the full 90 minutes for Lee Carsley’s squad who followed up a 2-0 friendly win against Italy with Folarin Balogun, Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher and Manchester City's Cole Palmer sealing another victory.

Aarons featured in a strong Young Lions’ outfit that included Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey, older brother of Canaries’ loanee Aaron, plus Everton’s highly-rated attacker Anthony Gordon.

The City full back also played for the final quarter in the previous warm up win against the Italians for Carsley’s squad, who are preparing for a ninth consecutive appearance at the European Championship finals, to be held in Romania and Georgia next summer.

Villa loanee Ramsey scored and captained England’s Under-20s to a 3-0 friendly win over their Australian counterparts in a friendly played earlier in the day in Spain.

Ramsey was on target in the first half for Ian Foster’s squad, who beat Chile and Morocco over the international period as they step up their planning for a crack at next summer’s Under-20 World Cup in Indonesia.

On a busy day for the Canaries’ international contingent, Josh Sargent was an unused substitute in the USA’s 0-0 friendly draw against Saudi Arabia in Murcia, Spain. Sargent made his first international appearance since September 2021 in the 2-0 friendly defeat to Japan prior to the weekend.

The Norwich forward is pushing to be part of his country’s World Cup bid later this year in Qatar, in a group that features England and Wales.

Marcelino Nunez’s Chile were held 2-2 by the World Cup hosts in a friendly played in Austria. City’s impressive midfielder played 70 minutes with Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal on the mark for the South Americans.

Fellow Norwich midfielder Kenny McLean played the full 90 minutes in Scotland’s 0-0 Nations League finale against Ukraine, in a tie played in Poland.

The Scots needed to avoid defeat in Eastern Europe to finish top of their group and earn promotion to the top tier next time around, and a guaranteed Euro2024 play-off place.

City’s Galatasaray loanee, Milot Rashica, was a late substitute in Kosovo’s 5-1 Nations League romp over Cyprus.