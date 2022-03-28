Host of City stars preparing to conclude international duty this week

Przemyslaw Placheta is preparing for one of the biggest matches of his career with Poland this week. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Przemysław Płacheta is preparing for one of the biggest games of his career as Poland host Sweden on Tuesday evening hoping to secure their place at the Qatar World Cup.

A victory in the one-legged crunch clash in Chorzow will secure their qualification to this year's finals in Qatar, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Norwich City's winger missed Thursday's 1-1 draw with Scotland at Hampden Park but will be desperate to feature in a game of this magnitude. Poland are hoping to reach their ninth finals and fourth since the turn of the century.

Now managed by Czesław Michniewicz, Poland were given an automatic advance to the play-off final having originally been scheduled to face Russia. Their invasion of Ukraine has seen them subsequently banned from competing in football competitions by Fifa.

Five other City players conclude their international duty on Tuesday before travelling back to Norfolk to re-join Dean Smith ahead of the Premier League run-in.

Teemu Pukki is likely to be rotated out of Finland's friendly clash with Slovakia on Tuesday after netting in their 1-1 draw against Iceland before confirming he is expecting talks on a new City deal to commence shortly.

Norwich are expected to activate their year's option to extend his deal on current terms this summer to prevent him from leaving the club on a free transfer.

Mathias Normann is also expected to be rotated out of Norway's match against Armenia in Oslo on Tuesday. The all-action midfielder played 71 minutes before being replaced by Genk's Kristian Thorstvedt during their 2-0 victory over Slovakia earlier this week.

Kosovo travel to Switzerland in their final fixture during the international break hoping to continue their improved form since November last year. Milot Rashica was on target during a comprehensive 5-0 win over Burkina Faso on Thursday.

Switzerland, who were beaten 2-1 by England on Saturday, will represent a tougher test for City's ace.

City's trio of Scottish internationals - including Grant Hanley and Billy Gilmour - will travel to Austria on Tuesday. - Credit: PA

The Canaries' Scottish trio Grant Hanley, Billy Gilmour and Kenny McLean will all be hoping to feature as Steve Clarke's men travel to Austria to conclude their international fixtures this month.

Scotland are still in limbo around their play-off semi-final after the game against Ukraine was postponed amid Russia's invasion of the country last month. Wales await the winner, with the final expected to be played later in the summer.

Tim Krul could feature for the Netherlands in their friendly fixture against 2014 World Champions Germany on Tuesday.