'I'd love Norwich at home' - Ipswich boss sets sight on FA Cup clash with City

Published: 2:00 PM October 18, 2021

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook is targeting a clash against Norwich City in the FA Cup this season. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook has revealed he wants to face rivals Norwich City in the third round of the FA Cup this season.

The Tractor Boys have been drawn at home to League Two side Oldham in the first round of the competition but Cook can't help but look to the future after admitting he relishes 'big games'.

Town have made a spluttering start to life in League One and sit 15th in the table after a summer of mass change following their takeover earlier this year.

Cook replaced former City boss Paul Lambert in the Portman Road dugout in March but is yet to find the consistency the Suffolk side will require if they are to gain promotion from the third tier after two years at that level.

Norwich have been unbeaten against Ipswich for 12 years and the teams have only met on three occasions in the FA Cup, with the most recent being a fifth-round clash back in 1983 - which City won 1-0 courtesy of a late winner from Keith Bertchin.

Ipswich's boss spent two seasons of his playing career on the books of Norwich, making six appearances between 1988-90.

Now the boss of their bitter rivals, Cook is setting his sights on a cup tie against the Canaries and believes it would be an opportunity for Ipswich supporters to create an electric atmosphere at their home stadium.

“It’s a great tie and the FA Cup is special for everyone,” Cook said of the draw with Oldham.

“For me as a manager I’d love to get to the third round and I’d love us to get Norwich at home. I think that would be great for us all.

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook is targeting a reunion with Norwich City and Daniel Farke in the FA Cup. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“That would give our fans the massive matchday feel we maybe haven’t had for a bit. There’s nothing like having big games at your home stadium.

“In the first round I would probably have been happy with Sunderland, Wigan or Portsmouth at home because I love big games," Town's boss told the EADT.

“It’s a cup competition we’ll take seriously and we’ll give it our best to make it to that third round and get through the first two.”

