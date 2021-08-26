More City players called up for international duty

Video

Published: 4:24 PM August 26, 2021 Updated: 4:40 PM August 26, 2021

Adam Idah has been named in the latest Republic of Ireland squad. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City duo Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele have earned call-ups to the Republic of Ireland senior side for their upcoming internationals.

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny was in attendance at Carrow Road on Tuesday evening for the Canaries' 6-0 Carabao Cup victory over Bournemouth, casting the eye over the duo before announcing his final squad.

Both Idah and Omobamidele did enough to be included in Kenny's latest squad ahead of three World Cup qualifiers against Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia. Ireland are yet to get a single point after defeats to Luxembourg and Serbia earlier this year.

Idah has seven international caps after being handed his debut by Kenny in March 2020 but is yet to register a senior goal.

Omobamidele was named in the most recent Ireland squad after an impressive back end to City's Championship campaign. The 19-year-old is yet to feature in the Premier League, but has been kept around the first-team group because of his rapid development.

Ireland's first game is against Portugal next Wednesday in Algarve.

Christos Tzolis and Dimitris Giannoulis have also been called up for Greece for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The pair begin their international camp with a friendly against Switzerland at St. Jakob-Park on Wednesday, September 1 at 7.45pm before facing Kosovo in their fifth World Cup qualifier. City teammate Milot Rashica won't be involved for them due to Premier League rules that are blocking players from travelling to red list countries.

Christos Tzolis has been named in the latest Greece squad.

Kosovo face Georgia prior to hosting Greece, which means Rashica won't be released for international duty. Instead, he will spend the entirety of the break at Colney along with City's squad.

Tzolis and Giannoulis will return to Greece to face Sweden in Athens on Wednesday, September 8 for their final fixture before returning to the UK. They currently sit third in Group B behind Spain and Sweden on two points.

Tzolis, who stole the show on his City debut against Bournemouth in midweek, has made a total of eight appearances for Greece's national team, scoring one goal. Giannoulis has scored two goals in 14 games for the senior side.

New signing Josh Sargent will join up with the USA national team for their final round of qualifying games. They face El Salvador on Friday, September 3, the game kicking off at 3.05am.

Games against Canada and Honduras will follow for the striker, with the US hoping to qualify for next year's World Cup.