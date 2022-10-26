Hayden's call for leaders amid Norwich's Championship slump

Match reaction

Isaac Hayden played his first 90 minutes for the club against Burnley on Tuesday. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City need to develop a nasty streak to rediscover their Championship form, according to midfielder Isaac Hayden.

Defeat to Burnley stretched their winless run to six matches, with frustrations growing over their direction of travel under head coach Dean Smith.

Hayden, who played 90 minutes for the first time since arriving at Carrow Road from Newcastle in the summer, has emerged immediately as one of the more experienced players inside City's dressing room.

He feels he has walked into a group that needs to develop more leaders and improve other aspects of its mentality but is unwilling to question the talent the squad possesses.

"It's a good group. It's a nice set of lads," Hayden told the Pink Un. "We could probably be a bit nastier in some situations and more aggressive at times.

"We have a few leaders in the group and probably need to add a few more, but it's one of those groups where I feel we have enough to get promoted and, at the end of May, be in the Premier League.

"It's a long season and obviously at the moment it doesn't feel great. I've been in this situation so many times and I've seen it - it can change with one game and you can be further up the table in a few games.

Isaac Hayden has emerged as a leader in Norwich City's dressing room. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"We just need to stick together and work on the final balls, possession in their half and then I think we will be alright."

Norwich's play lacked fluidity in the final third and they struggled to carve out chances against in-form Burnley, with Jay Rodriguez' penalty 10 minutes from time deciding the contest.

Hayden was left feeling as though Norwich's efforts in the final third cost them anything from the encounter at Turf Moor.

"The first 30 minutes, we didn't get the structure right." he said. "We didn't get the press right. When you come to places like this, they can unpick you.

"I don't really think Gunny had a real save to make. There wasn't much in terms of clear cut chances for them.

"But again, for us, it's the final third. It's building and having confidence to get on the ball in the final third and create things. We seem to be lacking that cutting edge at the moment."