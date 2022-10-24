'Another man in our side' - Hanley on Hayden impact

Interview

Isaac Hayden's Norwich City impact is already being felt - and there is plenty more to come.

The midfielder was handed his first Canaries start after months of injury frustration prolonged that milestone after a summer loan move from Premier League side Newcastle United.

City have been desperately in need of a midfield general, in spite of Liam Gibbs performing impressively in that role during their nine game unbeaten run earlier in the campaign.

Grant Hanley, who played alongside Hayden during their time together at Newcastle, is already seeing the 27-year-old provide more ballast added to their engineroom.

"We have some young lads in that area of the pitch so to have Isaac in there, especially with Kenny missing today, adds a wee bit of grit and experience," Hanley said.

"He's another man in our side really so it's good to have him in there."

The hope is that a fully fit Hayden and a return for Dimitris Giannoulis will help provide a better balance to City's side and act as the final pieces of the jigsaw in the hope of improvement.

"It's (experience) potentially what has been missing but it's hard to put your finger on it. We haven't been good enough and that is the bottom line of it.

"There a whole host of reasons why we haven't picked up results and bits we need to improve on. That is probably one of them."

Hayden is still working his way back to full fitness after missing the opening portion of the campaign with a knee injury.

Saturday's 2-2 draw over Sheffield United marked his first start in nearly a year, with Dean Smith moving swiftly to bring him to Norfolk in the summer.

City's boss has pleaded for patience around Hayden's progress and after getting 70 minutes into his legs, it marked another step forward in his recovery.

Hanley has suffered long-term injuries himself and is fully aware of the time required before finding a consistent rhythm and level of performance.

"It's normal. I don't think he has started a game for a number of months," he said.

"I know myself, from when I have come back from injuries, it takes me four, five or six games to get back into a rhythm so Isaac may be different or he may be similar.

"The way comes in this division, particularly this season, it's hard to take your time to recover before you get ready for the next one.

"I'm sure that Isaac is professional enough to be ready. I am sure he will keep improving and we will see the best version of himself."