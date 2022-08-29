Hayden steps up recovery in search of Canaries bow

News

Isaac Hayden is edging closer to his Norwich City bow as he continues to step up his progress following a minor knee operation.

The midfielder signed for the Canaries on a season-long loan with a conditional obligation to buy back in July, but is yet to play a single minute for his new employers.

Hayden trained with City for one week before his knee started swelling up, leading to another operation.

He spent the majority of last season on the treatment table at St James' Park with a similar issue, but was fit when he signed for Norwich.

Smith is relishing having the 27-year-old available for selection and delivered a positive fitness update at his press conference on Monday morning.

"He is on the grass running," Smith said. "Which is really pleasing for us.

"He has no ill effects from the surgery that he had so his timeline is pretty much running as we expected.

"With Isaac, he's quite an experienced lad anyway and, like Sam (Byram), he knows his own body. We will be guided by him. He will certainly need some minutes."

City lost Liam Gibbs to an ankle injury after he limped out of Saturday's 1-0 victory over Sunderland.

After undergoing a scan on Sunday, Smith is expecting the ex-Ipswich midfielder to miss a portion of the Canaries' Championship season.

"He had it scanned last night. The images have come back to show that there is an injury. I think he's going to see the specialist.

"On first look, it isn't as bad as first feared, so that's good news, but obviously, there is an injury there," Smith explained.

"I thought it was just the ball hitting his ankle in the air but I've seen it back and he has actually gone over it. It doesn't look nice. Let's hope he is back sooner rather than later."

Smith also faces a late fitness decision over full back Sam Byram ahead of Tuesday's fixture against Birmingham City.

Byram played 72 minutes at the Stadium of Light, but the City chief will have a conversation with the 28-year-old over whether he is capable of playing again after recently returning from injury.

"It's a conversation that I will have with Sam. The fact he didn't have to think about it at Sunderland and it was just a quick decision of 'get on, Sam, you're playing' (probably helped). He saw the game out really well," City's boss said.

"It's asking a lot of him to go Saturday and then Tuesday with the significant amount of time that he has had off, especially during pre-season as well."