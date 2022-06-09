Hayden's emotional Newcastle farewell after Canaries move

Interview

Isaac Hayden has said an emotional goodbye to Newcastle United after completing a loan move to Norwich City earlier this week.

The ball-winning midfielder spent six seasons on Tyneside and became a firm fan favourite with his leadership qualities and performances on the pitch.

The 27-year-old signed on a season-long loan for the Canaries on Tuesday, with the obligation for Norwich to make that deal permanent based on performance-based criteria.

Hayden found himself out of favour under Newcastle boss Eddie Howe but has left the club on good terms and is relishing the opportunity at Carrow Road.

"I've had fantastic memories at the club," he told Chronicle Live. "Ups and downs throughout it obviously but overall it was a fantastic six years. I've made memories that will last a lifetime for me but it was definitely time in my career to take a different path.

"Football is all about timing and it's time for me to move on and experience a new challenge. The opportunity to go to a club like Norwich with a great structure and a sporting director that I know well in Stuart Webber, once I heard they were interested it was an easy deal to make."

Hayden has been bombarded with goodwill messages from Newcastle supporters since his move away from St James' Park was confirmed.

As he reflects on his spell in the north east, he is happy to have left the club in a better position than he found it when he arrived from Arsenal back in 2016.

"Sometimes you don't understand the impact you have on a community or a club until you leave," Hayden adds. "It was quite overwhelming the support I received this week, not only from the club internally, the lads, the staff but most importantly the fans that go to the games and support the club through thick and thin.

"There's been times where it hasn't been enjoyable. When it has felt like there's no hope. Believe me, the players at times have felt like that in moments where we felt we couldn't progress as a club and move forward. This ownership is only going to improve the club.

Isaac Hayden spent six years with Newcastle United. - Credit: PA

"As I and some of the lads discussed before the season ended, the club is going in a new direction. They're going to be spending money and obviously bringing in high quality players. That's all the players want; you want to get better players in that can help you and help to progress the club.

"The most important thing is the club and its progression. So if that means we contribute in a six-year manner or a two-year manner, and I'm speaking for myself here, I'm just happy to contribute in any way I can to move the club forward. When I joined, we were in the Championship and I'm leaving and we've had five years in the Premier League and we're established. That for me is a success. That's the way I look at it.

"I just want to say thank you for the support. It hasn't gone unnoticed by me or my family, just how supportive the fans have been. Not only in good times but in bad times too. It is something I will never forget. Newcastle will always be a massive part of my life and my daughter's life. She wasn't born there but she has spent most of her life there!"