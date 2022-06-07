Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
'Better than Championship standard' - Inside track on Hayden signing

Connor Southwell

Published: 6:53 PM June 7, 2022
Newcastle United's Isaac Hayden applauds the fans after the final whistle during the Premier League

Isaac Hayden is Norwich City's first summer signing. - Credit: PA

Isaac Hayden arrives at Norwich City with an impressive CV - including two previous Championship promotions. 

The 27-year-old became the Canaries' first summer signing on Tuesday and joined on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy based on performance based criteria from Newcastle United as Dean Smith steps up his preparations for the Championship. 

Hayden made 171 appearances during his six years on Tyneside, although hasn't played a game in 2022 due to a knee injury and falling out of favour under Eddie Howe. 

His versatility, leadership and physicality saw his overcome criticism at Newcastle and develop into a firm fan favourite. Hayden was promoted via the play-offs with Hull City in 2015/16 and with Newcastle the following season.

We spoke to Newcastle Chronicle reporter Andrew Musgrove to get the inside track on the tough-tackling midfielder, who helps fill a gaping hole in City's midfield vacated by Mathias Normann, Lukas Rupp and Billy Gilmour departing. 

- Watch our chat with Newcastle Chronicle's Andrew Musgrove for the inside track on new Norwich City midfielder Isaac Hayden below

