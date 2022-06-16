Hayden's mission to end City's yo-yo status

Interview

Isaac Hayden may have joined Norwich City in the Championship, but he already has one eye on helping Dean Smith's side finally break the yo-yo cycle with Premier League survival.

The tough-tackling midfielder became the Canaries' first summer signing earlier this month, joining on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy based on certain performance criteria, believed to be promotion and Hayden hitting a set amount of appearances.

Hayden's first task will be trying to help City gain promotion back to the Premier League, but he also holds aspirations for what he wants to achieve should Norwich return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

He already has two promotions from the Championship on his CV and believes there are similarities between where Norwich find themselves currently and where Newcastle were when he signed for them back in 2016.

“Norwich is a good club with a good structure,” Hayden told Newcastle Fans TV.

“It’s almost like six years reversed, really. Norwich is at the stage where Newcastle were when I first joined.

“I joined, got promoted to the Premier League and helped the club become established. That is what I want to do at Norwich if I can. I want to go there, help them get promoted and try to make it more of a stable club rather than what it has been, a yo-yo club.

“It’s a challenge for me and that’s what I wanted at this stage of my career.”

Hayden has left Newcastle at a really exciting time in the club's history.

After their Saudi-backed takeover was completed, they have been able to splash the cash and hold ambitions of becoming a real force in the English game.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe informed Hayden that he was surplus to requirements and wouldn't be exposed to much game time next season. The midfielder isn't one to sit around and watch from the bench.

Isaac Hayden was an important part of Newcastle United's Premier League side for five seasons. - Credit: PA

“As much as it’s great to be part of the takeover and part of a club that is trying to go forwards, I had to be realistic for my own career.

“I’m not the type of player who wants to a squad player or sitting on the bench, playing 10 minutes here and there. I’m somebody who likes to feel valued and likes to be a really dominant part of a team and I felt like I was that for a number of years at Newcastle.

“I always said to myself that if the time ever came where I wasn’t that figure in a team then I would say ‘no problem’ but it’s time for me to move on. That time came now.”