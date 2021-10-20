Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Livingston boss confirms trial for City youngster

Connor Southwell

Published: 1:55 PM October 20, 2021   
St MirrenÕs Isak Thorvaldsson (left) and Rangers' Glen Kamara battle for the ball during the Scottis

Isak Thorvaldsson (left) pictured in action against Rangers during his brief loan with St Mirren. - Credit: PA

Norwich City youngster Isak Thorvaldsson is on trial at Scottish Premiership side Livingston with the view to a January loan. 

The 20-year-old recently had a spell in the Icelandic top-flight with IA Akranes but is now looking to further his development elsewhere after the conclusion of the domestic season in his native country. 

Thorvaldsson has played in the Scottish Premiership previously with St Mirren, but saw a brief loan spell terminated after Jim Goodwin revealed he didn't think the midfielder displayed the commitment he wanted from a member of his squad. 

The versatile midfielder subsequently returned to Iceland on loan and has been playing there since August 2020. Last season, Thorvaldsson scored three goals and registered 3 assists as he helped IA survive against the drop by a single point. 

Livingston boss David Martindale has confirmed the Canaries youngster has joined them on trial alongside an ex-Lazio full-back as they begin to step up their preparations for January. 

“Isak is in with us after having played in the Icelandic league. He’s 20-years-old and someone we’re going to have a wee look at that might give us options in January," the Livi boss told the Daily Record. 

"That’s us now really looking towards the winter window. Honestly, you really only get about six weeks before the recruitment has to pick up again."

City goalkeeper Dan Barden joined Livingston on loan in the summer but has taken a break from football after confirming his testicular cancer diagnosis earlier this week. 

NCFC extra: Barden 'overwhelmed' by support of football world to cancer news

