City interested in CF Montreal midfielder

Norwich City are interested in signing CF Montreal midfielder Ismael Kone.

As first reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Canaries had a delegation in Washington in an attempt to secure the services of the 20-year-old.

Norwich are now really pushing to sign Canadian International talent Ismael Kone from CF Montreal. 🇨🇦 #NCFC



Many clubs in the race but Norwich want to be ahead of the rest - they were in Washington on Saturday vs DC United to convince Kone. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2022

We understood those reports are correct, with City sporting director Stuart Webber in America over the week to speak to Kone and his representatives, missing the Canaries trip to Scotland.

Other clubs are also interested in signing the midfielder, with a deal yet to be agreed.

Dean Smith admitted during their trip to Scotland that they were in the market for another midfielder after Pierre Lees-Melou completed a permanent move away to Stade Brestois.

Kone has made just 20 senior appearances for the MLS outfit but is highly sought after bursting onto the scene earlier this season.

The midfielder has already made his international debut for Canada and Norwich are striving to head the queue as they bid to add another addition to their midfield engine room.

As well as stepping up their work in South America, Norwich have also conducted scouting work in the US as they look to take advantage of the change in rules post-Brexit.

Kone is rated highly by his international boss John Herdman, who believes he has the right mental approach to make it to the top.

"This kid is genuine, grounded and down to earth", Herdman told One Soccer.

"He's got a personality, you can stand and have a joke with him and he isn't too enamoured by the environment in terms of the personalities that are in the game.

"He fits in and it's been really cool to watch. He's strolling around with his chest out - not in an arrogant way but he's here to enjoy the environment."