Kone opens up on collapse of proposed City transfer

CF Montreal's highly-rated Canadian international Ismael Kone has confirmed he was in talks with Norwich City over a move to Carrow Road.

Canaries sporting director Stuart Webber travelled Stateside recently to explore a potential deal for the 20-year-old.

City officials watched Kone in MLS action in Washington, but the midfielder has now confirmed he was unable to agree terms.

Norwich swiftly turned their attentions to sealing a deal for Chilean midfielder Marcelino Nunez, who joined Brazilian Gabriel Sara at Carrow Road this summer for the Championship promotion push.

Kone has been the subject of serious interest from Europe since his meteoric rise over the past 18 months, and is tipped to be part of Canada's World Cup squad later this year.

The midfielder has now confirmed his representatives were unable to thrash out the financial element of a potential move to England.

“They came to the door, they made a concrete offer. Yes, they came to watch me, but we didn't agree on the business side,” he said, quoted in La Presse. "I don't think about when I'm going there, where I'm going to be, etc. I focus on me, to become the best player possible and help the team. I focus on now and that's it."